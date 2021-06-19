A man was killed in a crash Thursday night in Wayne County when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled into a ditch.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Thursday night about 1½ miles east of Carroll on 859th Road, according to a press release. A vehicle driven by Jacob Hurt, 19, lost control, entered a ditch and rolled. Hurt was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Carroll Volunteer Fire Department and Winside Fire & Rescue. The accident remained under investigation as of Friday afternoon.

Tags

In other news

Kansas judge finds CDC eviction moratorium unenforceable

Kansas judge finds CDC eviction moratorium unenforceable

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas judge is beginning to evict tenants who are behind on rent in advance of the expiration of a federal moratorium that some experts predict will bring a tide of people being forced from homes nationwide.

Plainview grad among newest patrol troopers

Plainview grad among newest patrol troopers

LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol swore in a new class of troopers on Friday as members of the 64th basic recruit class received their badges and took the oath of office at the State Capitol.

AP poll: Many Americans resuming pre-virus activities

AP poll: Many Americans resuming pre-virus activities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Many Americans are relaxing precautions taken during the COVID-19 pandemic and resuming everyday activities, even as some worry that coronavirus-related restrictions were hastily lifted, a new poll shows.