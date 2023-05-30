A man died on Tuesday while attempting to repair a tractor tire.
At 10:47 a.m., Madison County sheriff's deputies and Madison Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a farm accident at 83386 556 Ave. northeast of Madison, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. Witnesses reported that a man was repairing a large tractor tire when the tire and rim exploded. The explosion caused serious blunt force injury to the man repairing it.
Deputies immediately began lifesaving measures upon their arrival at the scene, according to the release. Madison Fire and Rescue assisted with advanced life support.
LifeNet was contacted and responded to the scene, the sheriff’s office said, but the worker died from his injuries before he could be transported to a hospital.
The man was identified as Miguel Cardenas Pena, 38. The sheriff’s office said next of kin had been notified.
The accident remains under investigation.