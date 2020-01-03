Rescue action

WAYNE (AP) — A driver died after his vehicle crashed off a state highway in northeast Nebraska, authorities said.

The accident occurred around 5:30 a.m. Thursday along Nebraska Highway 35, about 4 miles east of Wayne. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said the driver lost control of the vehicle, which ran off the pavement into a ditch and then rolled.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office identified him as Richard Leikhus, who lived in rural Wakefield.

The crash is being investigated.

Tags

In other news

Iran vows ‘harsh’ response to US killing of top general

Iran vows ‘harsh’ response to US killing of top general

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iran vowed “harsh retaliation” for a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed a top Iranian general who had been the architect of its interventions across the Middle East, as tensions soared in the wake of the targeted killing.