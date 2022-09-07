A man has died as the result of a shooting Wednesday evening in southern Wayne County.
Cody Thomas, public relations director for the Nebraska State Patrol, said the Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting about 7:15 p.m.
Deputies found a man at the scene, which is located just north of the Wayne-Cuming county line, who had suffered from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died, Thomas said. As of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, a suspect was not in custody.
Thomas said the Wayne County Sheriff's Office requested that the state patrol handle the investigation. The Cuming County Sheriff's Office also assisted at the scene.
Troopers were utilizing at least one drone to search the area, which is encompassed by several cornfields and a line of trees. It wasn’t known, however, if the suspect was still near the scene.
Additionally, troopers appeared to form a perimeter around the property where the incident occurred.
This story was updated at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The original story was posted at 8:24 p.m. Wednesday.
The Daily News will provide updates as they become available.