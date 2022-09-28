The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening.
About 9 p.m., authorities received a report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue in Oakland, said Cody Thomas, public relations director for the state patrol. Upon arrival, officers and deputies located a man with an apparent gunshot wound.
The man, identified as 32-year-old Ryan Schuman, was transported to a hospital, where he died.
The Oakland Police Department and Burt County Sheriff’s Office have requested assistance in the investigation from the Nebraska State Patrol. No arrests had been made as of mid-afternoon Wednesday, Thomas said. There is no ongoing threat to the public, he said.
The investigation remains ongoing.