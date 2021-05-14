A Norfolk man is in custody after allegedly crashing a stolen car into a field north of Norfolk before fleeing on foot.
At about 2 p.m. Friday, the Nebraska State Patrol responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of First Street and Industrial Highway in northern Norfolk.
A stolen northbound red Nissan driven by 27-year-old Landon Batenhorst of Norfolk allegedly ran a stop sign, narrowly missed colliding with an eastbound semi and ran through a barbed wire fence before his vehicle came to rest in a pasture, according to Sgt. Jesse Pfeifer with the Nebraska State Patrol.
After his vehicle came to a stop, Batenhorst fled on foot southbound along First Street. He was apprehended by patrolmen shortly after in a field about a half-mile south of where the crash occurred, Pfeifer said.
Batenhorst was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an auto accident.
He was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk to be evaluated, Pfeifer said. Batenhorst initially refused to give his name.
His vehicle sustained significant front end damage and also lost the right rear tire. A fence post and about 30 feet of barbed wire were damaged in the crash.
Norfolk Fire & Rescue, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.
Troopers were directing traffic at the intersection of First Street and Industrial Highway until about 3:30 p.m.
Troop B of the Nebraska State Patrol is requesting that a female witness in a maroon Chevy Tahoe contact their office as they are seeking additional information.