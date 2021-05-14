A Norfolk man is in custody after allegedly crashing into a field north of Norfolk before fleeing on foot.
At about 2 p.m. Friday, the Nebraska State Patrol responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of First Street and Industrial Highway in northern Norfolk.
A northbound red Nissan allegedly ran a stop sign, narrowly missed colliding with a southbound semi and ran through a barbed wire fence before his vehicle came to rest in a pasture, according to Sgt. Jesse Pfeifer with the Nebraska State Patrol.
After his vehicle came to a stop, the man fled on foot southbound along First Street. He was apprehended by patrolmen shortly after in a field about a half-mile south of where the crash occurred, Pfeifer said.
The 26-year-old man is suspected of driving under the influence and already had an ignition interlock device installed in his vehicle, Pfeifer said.
He was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk to be evaluated, Pfeifer said.
The suspect initially refused to give his name. His identity was expected to be released later Friday afternoon.
The suspect’s vehicle sustained significant front end damage and also lost the right rear tire. A fence post and about 30 feet of barbed wire were damaged in the crash.
Norfolk Fire & Rescue, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.
Troopers were directing traffic at the intersection of First Street and Industrial Highway until about 3:30 p.m.