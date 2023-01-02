A homeless man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on New Year’s Day in Norfolk.
On Jan. 1, at 11:22 p.m., Norfolk police were called to the area of Third Street and Norfolk Avenue for the report of an assault that had occurred between two males, said Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division.
When officers arrived, they had contact with a 44-year-old man. Other officers located the second man who had been involved, identifying him as Jeremy J. Heiderman, 36, homeless.
The victim stated that he had been walking his dog and decided to sit on a bench on Norfolk Avenue. He said Heiderman was across the street on another bench and began yelling at him. The victim did not know Heiderman and tried to ignore him, but a short time later, Bauer said, Heiderman crossed the street and allegedly confronted the victim.
Bauer said Heiderman began arguing with the victim and then shoved him, causing him to fall. Heiderman then allegedly took the victim’s dog leash and wrapped it around the victim’s neck, while saying he was going to kill him.
A male witness had arrived in the area and had seen what occurred and had heard what was said, Bauer said. Once the police were contacted by phone, Heiderman left the area, leaving the leash around the victim’s neck, Bauer said.
After speaking to the victim, witness and Heiderman, Heiderman was arrested on suspicion of criminal attempt of second-degree murder. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.