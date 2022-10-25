A Norfolk man was arrested Monday after a probation officer allegedly discovered drugs at his residence.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of South 12th Street to assist a Nebraska state probation officer at about 3 p.m.
The probation officer was conducting a search of a probationer’s residence and found controlled substances, Bauer said.
Responding officers had contact with the probation officer and Eric J. Jones, 37, of Norfolk. The probation officer allegedly located several small baggies of methamphetamine, a pipe and a scale in Jones’ bedroom.
Several children also resided in the residence.
Jones was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and cited for child neglect without injury.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail