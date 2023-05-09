The Laurel man charged in the August 2022 deaths of four people has waived a formal arraignment hearing and pleaded not guilty to the 10 charges against him.
Jason Jones, 43, had been scheduled to be arraigned in Cedar County District Court on Monday, May 22. He signed a document on Friday indicating that he understands his rights, the charges against him and the possible penalties.
Jones, who suffered severe burns after he allegedly set fire to two homes belonging to the victims, has yet to appear in person for a court hearing while he continues to receive medical treatment at the Nebraska Department of Corrections’ Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
He is charged with four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony, plus two counts of first-degree arson. His charges are in connection to the deaths of Gene Twiford, 86, and his wife, Janet Twiford, 85; their daughter, Dana Twiford, 55; and Michele Ebeling, 53.
Jones is accused of fatally shooting all four victims in their respective homes in the early morning hours of Aug. 4 before setting their houses on fire. Ebeling and her fiancé, Brian Welch, lived across the street from Jones and his wife, 44-year-old Carrie Jones. Welch was not home when Ebeling was killed.
The Twifords lived about three blocks south of the Joneses.
Jason Jones was arrested on Aug. 5 after authorities discovered evidence at both crime scenes that they have said links him to the homicides.
The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is pursuing the death penalty against Jason Jones, having filed a notice of aggravating circumstances in January.
Todd Lancaster, one of Jason Jones’ two attorneys, filed a subsequent motion to quash the notice of aggravators, arguing that the death penalty is unconstitutional and that the state’s decision regarding the defendants against whom it would seek a death sentence is arbitrary and capricious.
District Judge Bryan Meismer denied Lancaster’s motion, ruling that no set of circumstances exists under which death penalty statutes would be invalid or that the law is unconstitutional in all of its applications of the death penalty.
Jason Jones is being held without bail.
Carrie Jones was arrested in December and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gene Twiford, as well as being an accessory to murder and tampering with evidence.
Prosecutors are not alleging that Carrie Jones was the principal offender, but instead that she was an aider and abettor, having encouraged her husband to kill Gene Twiford. The state alleges that Carrie Jones pushed her husband to “do something” about Gene Twiford, who purportedly would drive by the Jones couple’s house and make sexually charged comments toward Carrie Jones over a three-year period.
According to Nebraska State Patrol investigators, Carrie Jones didn’t tell her husband to kill Gene Twiford but said if he didn’t, then she would. When Jason Jones allegedly targeted Gene Twiford, he did not know that the 86-year-old had a wife and daughter who lived with him.
Testimony during Carrie Jones' preliminary hearing revealed that the Joneses did not have a specific conflict with Ebeling and Welch, only that Carrie Jones told authorities that their neighbors simply gave them “weird vibes.”
Carrie Jones’ case was bound over to district court in February after a preliminary hearing was held in county court. Her attorneys filed a plea in abatement, challenging the county court judge’s finding that there is probable cause that she committed the three crimes for which she is charged. The defense attorneys asked Meismer to dismiss Carrie Jones’ charges.
On May 2, Meismer denied Carrie Jones’ plea in abatement, ruling that the state provided sufficient evidence at her preliminary hearing to establish probable cause.
Carrie Jones, who is jailed on $1 million bail, is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, May 22.