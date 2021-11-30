A man is facing charges of child abuse resulting in death after an investigation into the death of a 4-month-old earlier this year.
Deputy Knox County Attorney Samantha Holecek filed a complaint Monday against Edward Stephan Davis for knowingly and intentionally causing Ender Lee Davis to be “cruelly punished” and causing the death of Ender Lee Davis unintentionally during the unlawful act of child abuse, according to a press release from Holecek.
Davis is facing a charge of manslaughter in addition to the charge of child abuse resulting in death. Both charges are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
The complaint is the result of an investigation by Creighton Police Chief Mark Duncan into the death of 4-month-old Ender Lee Davis on Jan. 13, 2021, with cooperation from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Avera Creighton Hospital and the Douglas County Coroner’s Office.
A warrant was issued for Davis’ arrest. He is being held at the Brown County Jail in Brownwood, Texas, awaiting transport by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office back to Center.
His first court appearance will be scheduled upon his return. Bond has been set at $500,000 at 10%.