A West Point man was charged last week with four crimes stemming from an alleged incident where he repeatedly waved a knife at a police officer.
The Cuming County Attorney’s Office filed charges against 49-year-old Terry Slack on Dec. 30, six days after an alleged incident in West Point that resulted in an officer drawing a gun.
On Dec. 24, law enforcement was called to a West Point residence after a woman had called saying she wanted Slack to leave the property.
The woman told police that Slack had placed a knife on a table and said he was going to cut his throat, prompting the woman to tell Slack to leave. After a West Point police officer arrived at the scene, Slack reportedly told the officer that he didn’t have any intentions to cut his throat.
The officer then told Slack that he would have to exit the residence, but Slack said he had to use the bathroom first. The officer said that Slack could use the bathroom as long as it was OK with the woman who was present.
Once he was finished using the restroom, police said, Slack started walking toward the door. On his way to the door, he stopped walking and allegedly grabbed a knife that was placed nearby. The officer said he drew his service pistol as soon as Slack picked up the knife.
According to the officer, Slack repeatedly whipped the knife in the air while facing the officer. The officer told Slack to drop the knife, but Slack apparently told the officer he was not afraid of him and continued to slash the knife back and forth.
Slack eventually followed the officer’s orders, and the officer ordered Slack to exit the residence while still holding him at gunpoint.
At this point, a Cuming County sheriff’s deputy arrived to assist with escorting Slack out of the residence. Once outside, the officer alleged, Slack resisted arrest and had to be taken to the ground by the deputy, where he was eventually handcuffed.
Slack was charged with terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony, in addition to assault causing bodily injury, resisting arrest and obstructing an officer — all Class 1 misdemeanors. He faces a maximum of 6 years in prison if he’s convicted.
County Judge Michael Long set Slack’s bond at $50,000, with 10% required for release. He is represented by William Minich of Scribner and is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, Jan. 12.
The West Point police officer said in an affidavit that the department had several past contacts with Slack leading up to the alleged Dec. 24 incident.
Multiple run-ins that Slack has had with the law resulted in convictions. Slack was convicted of third-degree domestic assault in Dodge County in 2009 and was sentenced to 18 months’ probation. In 2019, he was convicted of third-degree assault, also in Dodge County, and was sentenced to a 45-day jail term.
He is being housed at the Thurston County Jail in Pender pending a posting of bond.