A Norfolk man was arrested early Friday morning following a traffic stop in which police allegedly found various drugs.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 1:20 a.m. Friday, a Norfolk police officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that reportedly did not have any license plates. The driver was identified as 24-year-old Justis Calkins of Norfolk.
A check of Calkins’ license showed that it was suspended, Bauer said, and he was subsequently taken into custody. In a search of Calkins’ vehicle, officers allegedly recovered marijuana, syringes that tested positive for meth, drug paraphernalia, prescription tramadol and buspirone hydrochloride that was not prescribed to him.
Calkins was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug and driving during suspension.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.