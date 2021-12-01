A Norfolk man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after an altercation reportedly escalated.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called to the 1900 block of Vicki Lane regarding an assault.
When officers arrived, Bauer said, they had contact with a man who had a laceration to his face. Norfolk Rescue provided treatment to the victim, who told officers that 29-year-old Daniel Luken of Norfolk had struck him in the face with a coffee cup. Two witnesses also confirmed the victim’s statement, Bauer said.
Surveillance video reviewed by police allegedly shows a verbal argument between the victim and Luken, which escalated to Luken striking the victim twice with the coffee cup. The coffee mug broke and caused the laceration to the victim’s face. Luken was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, Bauer said.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.