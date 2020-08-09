A Texas man was arrested early Sunday morning after authorities discovered there was a warrant out for his arrest.
At about 3 a.m., the Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a suspicious vehicle near the Little Store in Woodland Park, Sheriff Mike Unger said.
The male driver and female passenger tried to switch driving positions when contacted, Unger said.
The driver, Kalin Bennett, 18, of Fort Worth, Texas, was found to have a felony arrest warrant for escape from custody.
Bennett was taken into custody and jailed pending an extradition hearing. He also was cited for not having a valid operator's license, Unger said.
The passenger was released from the scene.