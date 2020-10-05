A Norfolk man was arrested in relation to driving under the influence — third offense on Sunday.
Police officers performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving reckless at 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Second Street, said Capt. Mike Bauer in a press release.
The driver, 32-year-old Lewis Schomaker of Norfolk, was asked to perform sobriety maneuvers after the officer smelled alcohol coming from him, Bauer said.
The results indicated Schomaker was impaired. He was arrested in connection with driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense. He was housed in Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.