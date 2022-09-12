Police have arrested a Norfolk man after investigating an alleged sexual assault.
On Friday, a third-degree sexual assault of a child was reported to the Norfolk Police Division, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The victim, Bauer said, was a 15-year-old girl.
The girl said that Carlos Lopez-Perez, 43, of Norfolk had touched intimate parts of her body, over her clothing, several times over the past year. Officers initiated an investigation and had contact with Lopez-Perez on Saturday.
Police spoke to Lopez-Perez about the allegations and then arrested him on suspicion of third-degree sexual assault of a child. He was held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.