Norfolk police arrested a man on Friday after he apparently stole from a local business.
At 8:45 p.m. Friday, police were called to 500 Washington Ave. for a trespassing, Capt. Michael Bauer said. The manager of the business had been alerted through a security system at the business that someone was trespassing, as the business was closed at the time.
The manager located the suspect and detained him until the police arrived, Bauer said. The man was identified as 49-year-old Lyle Frisch, homeless. He was allegedly carrying a bag containing property from the business, as well as a flashlight and a magnet.
Frisch was arrested on suspicion of theft — third offense and possession of burglar's tools. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.