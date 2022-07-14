A Norfolk man was arrested late Wednesday after a two-vehicle accident in downtown Norfolk.

About 10 p.m., the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the scene of a possible injury accident near the intersection of Fourth Street and Norfolk Avenue.

The collision, which occurred just east of the intersection on Norfolk Avenue, involved a westbound sedan rear-ending a westbound pickup, said Norfolk Police Capt. Chad Reiman.

Rescue workers arrived at the scene to evaluate at least two patients, but neither patient was transported to the hospital, Reiman said.

While investigating the accident, police suspected that the driver of the sedan could be under the influence of alcohol. After a DUI investigation was conducted, 54-year-old Gregory Schwager of Norfolk was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence — second offense. Schwager also was cited for following too closely, Reiman said.

Schwager was transported to the Norfolk City Jail, where he was able to post bond after his arrest. His vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage and was towed from the scene.

Officers remained on the scene until about 10:45 p.m.

