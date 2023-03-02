A Louisiana man suspected of shooting another man during a dispute on Wednesday is facing second-degree murder and weapons charges.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a shooting shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Thursday afternoon press release from the Nebraska State Patrol. The sheriff’s office responded to the scene, which is a tower work site near the intersection of Highway 57 and 885th Road, about a mile north of Hartington.

Several crew members working on the tower were present at the time of the shooting, according to the state patrol. Other crew members attempted lifesaving measures on the victim.

The victim was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, where he succumbed to his injuries. The sheriff’s office requested the Nebraska State Patrol to conduct a homicide investigation.

Preliminarily, investigators believe that the shooting occurred during a workplace argument between the suspect and the victim. The suspect, identified as David Phillips, 20, of Kenner, Louisiana, has been lodged in the Cedar County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. The investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family. The state patrol is still working to locate family for the victim, according to the release.

