COLUMBUS (AP) — Police in Columbus reported they’ve arrested a man on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of an older man whose body was discovered after officers were led to it.

Michael Keener, 28, was arrested Sunday afternoon after officers were called to an area along 8th Street in Columbus to check on a man who had fallen and hit his head, television station NTV reported. Arriving officers found Keener at the scene, and police said he told the officers he had killed a person at another location.

Police said Keener led the officers to an area along 16th Avenue, where they found the body of 77-year-old Larry Houdek, Police also found items belonging to Houdek in Keener’s possession, officials said.

Police have not said how Houdek died, but arrested Keener on suspicion of the murder count and a count of use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Tags

In other news

Race to cut carbon emissions splits U.S. states on nuclear

Race to cut carbon emissions splits U.S. states on nuclear

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — As climate change pushes states in the U.S. to dramatically cut their use of fossil fuels, many are coming to the conclusion that solar, wind and other renewable power sources might not be enough to keep the lights on.

Volcano erupts in Pacific, West Coast under tsunami advisory

Volcano erupts in Pacific, West Coast under tsunami advisory

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. A tsunami advisory was in effect for Hawaii, Alaska and the U.S. Pacific …

Norfolk woman receives prison term

Norfolk woman receives prison term

OMAHA — U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced Tuesday that Lacee Tuttle, 39, Norfolk, was sentenced in federal court on Friday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

New chairperson selected by Northeast board of governors

New chairperson selected by Northeast board of governors

Julie Robinson is the new chairperson of the Northeast Community College Board of Governors. She began serving her term at Thursday’s meeting of the board in Norfolk. Robinson, the District V member, succeeds Steve Anderson of Concord, a District III representative. District V covers a porti…