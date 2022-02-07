An accident in Norfolk Friday night resulted in a Wayne man’s arrest.

Capt. Michael Bauer said about 7:40 p.m. Friday, Norfolk police responded to a one-vehicle accident in the 1500 block of North First Street. The reporting party told police that a vehicle had been driving westbound on Northeast Industrial Highway and then southbound on First Street, swerving on the road and then into a ditch.

The officer had contact with the driver, who was identified as 31-year-old Adelio Munoz-Lopez of Wayne. During this contact, the officer could smell alcohol coming from Munoz-Lopez, Bauer said. Munoz-Lopez was asked to perform field sobriety maneuvers and to submit to a breath test.

Results of the maneuvers and the breath test showed that Munoz-Lopez was over the legal limit to drive, Bauer said. In a subsequent search of his vehicle, officers recovered a glass pipe that tested positive for suspected methamphetamine. Munoz-Lopez was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

