A Stanton man was arrested on Saturday after his vehicle was allegedly clocked well over the speed limit.
On Saturday afternoon, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle that had been traveling 105 mph in a 65 mph zone, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release. The traffic stop was initiated about 12 miles south of Stanton on Highway 57.
Nathan Wietfeld, 37, of Stanton was allegedly found to be intoxicated and placed under arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence with a breath test of over twice the legal limit for driving. Wietfeld was booked at the sheriff’s office for a high test, third-offense DUI, a felony. He was also charged with speeding and an open container of alcohol violation, Unger said.
Wietfeld bonded out of jail and will appear in court in October.