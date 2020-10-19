Arrest action NDN
Officers arrested a Norfolk man Friday morning in connection with domestic assault.

Norfolk police officers answered a call at about 2 a.m. on Friday at a residence in the 700 block of South 11th Street, said Capt. Mike Bauer in a press release.

The victim said she was assaulted by 28-year-old Xavier Bordeaux, who had left the residence, Bauer said.

The victim told officers that an argument had escalated and Bordeaux had assaulted her. At one point, Bordeaux grabbed a large knife and stabbed furniture. He also broke several items, the victim said.

The victim showed officers a bite mark on her arm and several bumps and scratches on her head and arm, Bauer said.

Officers later found Bordeaux and arrested him in connection with third-degree domestic assault and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, Bauer said.

