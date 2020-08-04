A Norfolk man was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic assault.
Norfolk police officers responded to a call on the 1400 block of South Third Street. Upon arrival, they had contact with a woman and William Hammock, 34, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
The woman said Hammock assaulted her when she tried to leave his residence. Officers could see injuries to her face, Bauer said.
Officers questioned Hammock about the incident, and they arrested him on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, Bauer said. Hammock was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.