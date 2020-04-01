Arrest action NDN
A Norfolk man was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence of drugs Tuesday night.

Norfolk police officers responded to a one-vehicle accident by the intersection of Crestview Road and Ridgeway Drive late Tuesday night, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.

Once on scene, officers had contact with the driver, Richard Domsch, 45. Because of his behavior, Domsch was asked to perform sobriety maneuvers and a breath test. The results indicated he was impaired, Bauer said.

In a search, officers found a small amount of crystallized substance in Domsch’s sock that tested positive as methamphetamine, Bauer said.

Domsch was taken to the Norfolk City Jail where he refused to provide a sample for testing, Bauer said.

Domsch was arrested in connection with driving under the influence of drugs — first offense, possession of methamphetamine and refusal to submit to a chemical test, Bauer said.

