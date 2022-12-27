A Norfolk man was gifted with a trip to jail on Sunday following a disturbance that allegedly led to the finding of drugs.
At 4:56 p.m., Norfolk police were called to a residence in the 400 block of East Braasch Avenue for a disturbance, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. A man, identified as 50-year-old John Thompson of Norfolk, had left the residence before an officer’s arrival.
Police located Thompson in the 200 block of North Pine Street. Officers noted that Thompson smelled of marijuana, Bauer said, and was holding a small baggie of marijuana in his hand. Officers seized the marijuana and spoke to Thompson about the disturbance while other officers spoke to the woman involved, who was still at the residence on Braasch Avenue.
It was learned that when Thompson left, he had been carrying a bag with drugs and paraphernalia inside it, Bauer said. Officers located the bag that Johnson had allegedly discarded before officers had contact with him. The bag contained a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms and other drug paraphernalia, according to police.
Thompson was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.