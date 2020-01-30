A homeless man was arrested earlier this week in Woodland Park in relation to terroristic threats, disturbing the peace and criminal trespass.
Kyle Kirstine, 38, was arrested at a residence after he allegedly threatened to violently harm a relative, said Stanton County Sheriff Michael Unger in a press release.
Kirstine is on postrelease supervision. He was released from prison late last year where he served time for a similar offense, Unger said.
Kirstine is being held in Stanton County Jail. He is scheduled to appear back in court in February, Unger said.