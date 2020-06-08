A man was arrested late Saturday night in connection with trespassing and theft.
Norfolk police officers were called to a hotel in the 1200 block of Omaha Avenue for a trespassing report at about 11:15 Saturday night, Capt. Michael Bauer said.
An employee said a past guest had entered the hotel through a window and was staying in a room without paying, Bauer said.
One officer went outside to watch the room’s window, and the other went to the room’s door. When the officer knocked, the man tried to leave through the window, where the officer stationed outside made contact with him, Bauer said.
The man was identified as Michael Glenn, 34, homeless. Glenn had stayed in the hotel until the end of May but had not paid for the last couple of days, Bauer said.
Glenn was arrested in connection with first-degree trespassing and theft, Bauer said. He was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.