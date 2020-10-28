Norfolk police officers arrested a man in relation to driving under the influence for a second time in two months on Tuesday night.
The Norfolk Police Division received a complaint that 37-year-old Brett Wortmann of Norfolk was at a bar on South First Street. The caller said Wortmann was out on bond for driving under the influence and his license was revoked. The caller gave a description of Wortmann’s vehicle and its license plate number, said Capt. Mike Bauer in a press release.
An officer checked the bar’s parking lot and saw the vehicle. He also confirmed Wortmann’s license was revoked, Bauer said.
At about 10:15 p.m., the officer saw Wortmann driving his vehicle in the 100 block of South First Street and performed a traffic stop.
The officer could smell alcohol coming from Wortmann. Wortmann was asked to perform sobriety maneuvers, which showed impairment, Bauer said.
The officer arrested Wortmann in connection with driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense and driving during revocation, Bauer said.
Wortmann was arrested in September on suspicion of driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense after he was found sleeping in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, according a previous Daily News article.
Wortmann has not yet been tried for the charges from his September arrest, according to court records.
Wortmann was housed in city jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.