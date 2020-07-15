NDN Arrested action 2

A Norfolk man was arrested Sunday in connection with third-degree domestic assault, first-degree trespass and driving during revocation.

On July 6, Norfolk police officers were called to a residence in the 1100 block of Blaine Street where a woman told them her ex-boyfriend had assaulted, said Capt. Chad Reiman in a press release.

The woman said her ex, Deshawn Gleaton, 28, was outside her house and texting her to come out. When she refused and stopped replying, Gleaton entered the house uninvited. The woman said Gleaton grabbed her by the neck and pushed her up against the wall. The officer could see injuries on the victim’s neck and chest, Reiman said.

Officers couldn’t find Gleaton, but on Sunday he was arrested in connection with driving during revocation. He was interviewed about the assault, and was also booked for third-degree domestic assault and first-degree trespass, Reiman said.

Gleaton was housed in the Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to the Madison County Jail.

