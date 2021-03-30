A welfare check led to an arrest early Tuesday morning.
Norfolk police were investigating the welfare of a juvenile at a residence in the 300 block of South 11th Street shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
Officers had contact with 41-year-old Darren Wolf of Norfolk at the residence. A check of his history found an active Sarpy County arrest warrant.
When officers told Wolf he was under arrest in relation to the warrant, Wolf ran out the back of the residence.
Officers chased him for almost a block before he was caught and arrested in connection with the warrant and obstructing a police officer.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.