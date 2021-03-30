Norfolk police arrested a sword-wielding 67-year-old man for allegedly making threats in an apartment hallway on Monday.
Officers were called to an apartment in the 1800 block of Vicki Lane for a disturbance at about 4:45 p.m. Monday. The caller said a man was pounding on his door and threatening him with a sword, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
Officers arrived and found the man in the hallway next to the apartment door. He was holding the sword and refused to follow officer’s command to drop it, Bauer said.
After several minutes, the man put the sword on the ground and was taken into custody. Officers identified him as 67-year-old Levi Baldwin of Norfolk.
Officers arrested Baldwin in connection with terroristic threats, and he was housed in Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.