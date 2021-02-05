Man arrested in Beemer

BEEMER — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were dispatched to an unusual call Wednesday afternoon after a report of a naked man attempting to break into a building in Beemer.
Shortly after receiving the call at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, troopers located the man near Second and Canfield streets in Beemer and observed him attempting to get into a building, said Cody Thomas, public relations director for the patrol.
The man refused to comply with repeated verbal commands, ran toward one of the troopers and reportedly attempted to hit the trooper, Thomas said.
The man was struck by a Taser but reportedly kept resisting as the trooper attempted to place him into custody. As the man continued to refuse verbal commands, troopers again attempted to stun him with a Taser to no avail, Thomas said.
Ultimately, the man ran across the street and jumped into the snow. At that point, troopers were able to place him in custody, Thomas said.
The man was transported to St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point, where it was determined he was under the influence of numerous drugs, including PCP, methamphetamine, cocaine, amphetamines and marijuana.
He was then transported to Norfolk and placed in emergency protective custody. Once released, the subject will face several charges, including attempted burglary, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and assault on a police officer.