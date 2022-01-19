A man was taken into custody Tuesday night on a drug charge after he was apparently called in for falling asleep in a building he didn’t live at.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, Norfolk police were called to the 1400 block of South Third Street for a male that had been sleeping in the lobby area of an apartment building.
When officers arrived, they had contact with 42-year-old Joseph Hogeland, homeless. Hogeland was holding what appeared to be a bong used for smoking drugs, Bauer said. Officers also found a clear plastic baggy with white residue and a few crystals inside of Hogeland’s front pants pocket. The baggy tested positive for suspected meth, Bauer said.
Hogeland was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.