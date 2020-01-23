Arrest action NDN
A Norfolk man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of violating a protection order.

Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said in a press release that officers responded to a situation at a residence in the 900 block of South Third Street a little before 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers were in contact with 21-year-old Vincent E. Vinson and a protected individual whose active protection order excluded Vinson from the residence.

Vinson was arrested and housed in the Norfolk City Jail before later being transferred to the Madison County Jail.

