A Norfolk man was taken into custody Sunday morning on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 4:50 a.m. Sunday, Norfolk police were called to the 200 block of West Maple Avenue for reports of a suspicious vehicle. The caller stated that a pickup truck had been parked and running, but no one could be seen exiting the vehicle.
The vehicle had moved to the 600 block of North Third Street by the time officers arrived, Bauer said. An officer approached the pickup and had contact with the registered owner, who was identified as 23-year-old Pedro Nolasco of Norfolk.
During this contact, the officer could smell the strong and distinct odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, Bauer said. In a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly recovered marijuana and a small amount of suspected cocaine.
Nolasco was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.