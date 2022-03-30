A former Minnesota man facing a long list of charges in Madison County was arrested again after failing to appear in court earlier in March.
On March 17, District Judge James Kube signed a bench warrant for 35-year-old Jess Brenk after he failed to appear in court for sentencing and arraignment on seven charges, including four felonies.
Court documents show that the warrant was returned on Monday after Brenk was arrested by the Kearney Police Department. Chelsey Hartner, the public defender representing Brenk, said on March 17 that Brenk had recently checked himself into an inpatient treatment facility in Sioux City, Iowa, which was the reason for his absence in court.
Hartner had offered an evidentiary exhibit to the judge that included an email from an acquaintance of Brenk’s stating that they didn’t want a warrant issued for Brenk because he had been admitted into treatment. There was never any proof shown that Brenk had checked into such a facility.
Brenk was arrested at the end of January in Lyon County, Iowa, after authorities there learned that he had Madison County warrants. Brenk’s January arrest came about eight months after he failed to appear for sentencing on convictions of felony theft, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and failure to appear.
Further, Brenk had been apprehended by Montana authorities in February 2021 after previously posting bond and failing to appear in court.
His charges stemmed from an incident in Madison County on Aug. 1, 2020, after Nebraska State Patrol troopers discovered that a semi he had been driving was stolen out of Minnesota.
Less than a week after Brenk was booked at the Madison County Jail, he was charged following an incident involving a fire alarm activation at the jail.
At a Feb. 4 hearing, Kube increased Brenk’s bond from $65,000 to $140,000. Brenk posted that bond on Feb. 15.
Brenk is facing up to 25 years’ imprisonment on the four charges he has been convicted of, plus an additional 6 years on three charges of failure to appear.
The Madison County Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to forfeit Brenk’s bond in each of his cases, meaning the money that was posted on his behalf to free from him jail wouldn’t be returned. A hearing before Kube on those motions is scheduled for Thursday, May 19.
A hearing on Brenk’s bond amount is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5.