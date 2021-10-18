A Norfolk man was apprehended Sunday morning on suspicion of driving under suspension and having meth.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 10 a.m. Sunday, a Norfolk police officer saw an individual whom he recognized as 30-year-old Michael Fowler, homeless, operating a car. The officer knew that Fowler’s license was under suspension and conducted a traffic stop, Bauer said.
The suspension of Fowler’s license was verified, Bauer said, and Fowler was taken into custody. In a subsequent search of the car, officers recovered a plastic baggie and a red straw with a white powdery residue from the center console, Bauer said, and both items tested positive for methamphetamine. Fowler was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension and possession of a controlled substance.
He was housed at the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
According to court documents obtained by the Daily News, Fowler was previously arrested in July 2020 following a traffic stop near the intersection of Seventh Street and Braasch Avenue.
He was found to be in possession of meth in that incident and was subsequently sentenced to a year in prison. He was discharged from the Nebraska Department of Corrections on Aug. 29.