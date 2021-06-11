A Norfolk man was arrested late Thursday following a disturbance call.

Capt. Mike Bauer said Norfolk police were called to an apartment in the 1900 block of Parker Circle for a disturbance at 11:03 p.m.

When officers arrived, they had contact with a 22-year-old woman who said that Corey Julius, 44, Norfolk, had reportedly assaulted her that evening, Bauer said.

She described that Julius had shoved her off the bed two times and onto the floor, injuring her back, and she was struck in the face twice by Julius, Bauer said.

The victim had bruising and swelling consistent with her account of the incident, he said.

An officer questioned Julius and then placed him under arrest on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

In other news

43rd Army Band opens Music in the Park Series

43rd Army Band opens Music in the Park Series

The National Guard’s 43rd Army Band opened Norfolk Rotary Club’s summer Music in the Park series in Skyview Park on Thursday evening. Presenting two ensembles and a symphonic band, the audience heard a variety of genres and tones.

Tearing down the bank

Tearing down the bank

Work began on May 19 tearing down the Elkhorn Valley Bank near Menards. Here are several photos taken over recent weeks showing progress that was made. The last photo was taken Thursday, June 11. The property is owned by Menards.