A Norfolk man was arrested late Thursday following a disturbance call.
Capt. Mike Bauer said Norfolk police were called to an apartment in the 1900 block of Parker Circle for a disturbance at 11:03 p.m.
When officers arrived, they had contact with a 22-year-old woman who said that Corey Julius, 44, Norfolk, had reportedly assaulted her that evening, Bauer said.
She described that Julius had shoved her off the bed two times and onto the floor, injuring her back, and she was struck in the face twice by Julius, Bauer said.
The victim had bruising and swelling consistent with her account of the incident, he said.
An officer questioned Julius and then placed him under arrest on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.