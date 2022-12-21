Norfolk police arrested a man on suspicion of theft last week after a vending machine was reported stolen from Walmart.
On Dec. 15, a Madison County sheriff’s deputy recovered and turned over a toy and candy vending machine to police that had been recovered outside of Norfolk, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
The machine apparently was damaged and broken into. It was determined that it had been stolen from Walmart in Norfolk and was valued at more than $1,500, Bauer said. The officer reviewed video surveillance from the store, and it showed that the suspect had covered the machine with a blue tarp and wheeled it out the front doors.
The officer recognized the suspect as Daniel Young, 38, homeless. Young was arrested on suspicion of theft and housed in the Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to the Madison County Jail.