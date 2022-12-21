Norfolk police arrested a man on suspicion of theft last week after a vending machine was reported stolen from Walmart.

On Dec. 15, a Madison County sheriff’s deputy recovered and turned over a toy and candy vending machine to police that had been recovered outside of Norfolk, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.

The machine apparently was damaged and broken into. It was determined that it had been stolen from Walmart in Norfolk and was valued at more than $1,500, Bauer said. The officer reviewed video surveillance from the store, and it showed that the suspect had covered the machine with a blue tarp and wheeled it out the front doors.

The officer recognized the suspect as Daniel Young, 38, homeless. Young was arrested on suspicion of theft and housed in the Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Benjamin Avenue, First Street update meeting canceled

Benjamin Avenue, First Street update meeting canceled

The public meeting to highlight the Benjamin Avenue and First Street construction scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 5:30 p.m. has been canceled due to forecasted weather conditions. A new date and time will be set after the first of the year.

Notes from the Norfolk Community Development Agency meeting

Notes from the Norfolk Community Development Agency meeting

The Norfolk Community Development Agency met on Monday at 5 p.m. in the city council chambers. Members in attendance were Kory Hildebrand, Shane Clausen, Gary Jackson, Thad Murren, Justin Webb, Frank Arens and Corey Granquist. Mayor Josh Moenning was also in attendance along with other city …