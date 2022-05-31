A man with an out-of-state warrant was arrested on Monday following an apparent incident involving a knife.
About 12:30 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call at a residence just south of Woodland Park, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release. The report was that a man had shown up at the residence threatening others with a knife.
The man, who was identified as 45-year-old Shon Little of Beemer, fled the area on foot and was later taken into custody by the sheriff’s office along Highway 35, Unger said. Little then was jailed on charges of terroristic threats, attempted possession of a controlled substance, disturbing the peace and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Little also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Arkansas.