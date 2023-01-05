Norfolk police arrested a man on Wednesday after he allegedly attacked another man who was trying to walk away.
At 10:45 a.m., police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of East Phillip Avenue, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. Officers had contact with a man who said that he was just assaulted by Christian Santana, 39, of Norfolk, Bauer said.
The victim told police that he and Santana had been in an argument inside their apartment, so the victim decided to leave. Santana allegedly followed the victim outside, pulled his hair and bit him on the wrist while taking his cellphone. The victim had a visible bite mark on his wrist, Bauer said.
Officers had contact with Santana and placed him under arrest on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.