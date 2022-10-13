A Norfolk man who allegedly refused to leave a residence was arrested late Wednesday.
Capt. Chad Reiman of the Norfolk Police Division said police were dispatched at 10:13 p.m. Wednesday to the 200 block of Maple Avenue. A woman called the police and advised that there was a man outside her house and he wouldn't leave.
Reiman said officers arrived and located the man, who was identified as Jesse Fosbinder, 29, Norfolk. Officers spoke to the woman and she advised that she and Fosbinder were in a dating relationship that had ended two weeks earlier and that Fosbinder wouldn't leave her alone.
She advised that Fosbinder continues to call and text her and will not stop.
During the investigation, police learned that Fosbinder had recently been given a trespass warning for the property by other officers and he was told not to return. Fosbinder was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and booked into the Norfolk City Jail and was later transported to the Madison County Jail.