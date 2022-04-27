A local man was arrested after apparently being found with meth inside a place that’s difficult to walk out of with the drug.
At 5:38 p.m. Tuesday, a Norfolk police officer had contact with 23-year-old Evan Ruiz of Norfolk at the police station, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. During this contact, Ruiz was searched, and officers recovered a small bag of suspected methamphetamine from him, Bauer said.
Ruiz was placed under arrest on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.