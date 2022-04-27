A local man was arrested after apparently being found with meth inside a place that’s difficult to walk out of with the drug.

At 5:38 p.m. Tuesday, a Norfolk police officer had contact with 23-year-old Evan Ruiz of Norfolk at the police station, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. During this contact, Ruiz was searched, and officers recovered a small bag of suspected methamphetamine from him, Bauer said.

Ruiz was placed under arrest on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms

Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms

TORETSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia pounded eastern Ukraine on Tuesday as the U.S. defense secretary promised to “keep moving heaven and earth” to get Kyiv the weapons it needs to repel the new offensive even as Moscow warned such support risked widening the war.