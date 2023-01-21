A Woodland Park man was arrested early Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a woman and hid from authorities.
About 5:25 a.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office received numerous 911 calls of a disturbance in the 700 block of Forest Drive in Woodland Park, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger. One of the calls indicated that a woman was lying in a driveway covered in blood.
Upon arrival, the woman was found to have been assaulted, Unger said, and she was later transported to Faith Regional Health Services by Woodland Park Rescue for treatment. The suspect, Elliott Anderson, 24, was found hiding under steps in his residence and refused to comply with commands, according to the sheriff.
Anderson was physically subdued and taken into custody by the sheriff’s office. He also was treated at the scene for a hand injury.
Anderson was jailed on suspicion of domestic assault, disturbing the peace and resisting arrest. He had been released on bond for a separate alleged domestic assault on the same victim in Stanton County, Unger said.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.