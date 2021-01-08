A Norfolk man was arrested Thursday evening after police responded to an assault call.

Norfolk police officers arrived in the 300 block of South Third Street at around 7:30 p.m. to respond to an assault call. When officers arrived, they learned that Daniel Vinson, 22, of Norfolk had assaulted a family member, said Capt. Chad Reiman in a press release.

After investigating the incident, officers tried to give Vinson a citation for third-degree assault. When he learned this, Vinson became uncooperative and tried to leave, Reiman said, and when the officer tried to stop him, Vinson grabbed the officer’s face mask and threw it on the floor.

Officers then arrested Vinson without further issue. He was taken into custody under suspicion of obstructing a police officer and third-degree assault. He was taken to city jail and later transferred to Madison County Jail.

