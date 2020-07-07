A man was arrested late Tuesday night in connection with possession of stolen property and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
An officer passed a camper and truck at Skyview Park at a about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The officer saw that the camper was illegally plugged in, and called more officers to the scene for assistance, according to an officer who was at the scene.
The officers knocked on the camper's door, but no one answered.
The officers saw handgun ammo in the truck and cleared the scene to be safe.
Afterwards, they tried to make contact with the man again. This time, he came out and was taken into custody without problems.
The truck and camper were found to be stolen, the truck from Minnesota and the camper from South Dakota.
A firearm was also found in the man's possession. The man is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.
The man was arrested on charges of possession of stolen property and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.