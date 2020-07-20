A Norfolk man was arrested Saturday morning after police were called several times.
Police received the first complaint at about 8:30 a.m. The man, Rashid Perry, 20, was yelling at family members in the 300 block of South 10th Street. Officers were able to calm him, and he agreed to leave, Capt. Michael Bauer said.
The second call came about two hours later. This time Perry and another man were in the 1100 block of Riverside Boulevard yelling at passing cars. Officers arrived and convinced Perry to go home, Bauer said.
The final incident occurred about 20 minutes later when officers were called back to Riverside Boulevard. Perry was walking into traffic and standing in the street waving his arms in the air. This time, officers arrested Perry in connection with disturbing the peace, Bauer said.
Perry was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.