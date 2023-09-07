Norfolk police arrested a man on Wednesday after a single-vehicle crash in north Norfolk.
At 3:56 p.m., the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the 1200 block of Square Turn Boulevard for a report of a single-vehicle accident with possible injuries.
Dispatchers were informed that a vehicle had struck a pole. At the scene, a broken, wooden light pole could be seen lying in the street where Square Turn Boulevard and Grant Avenue meet. Additionally, a street sign appeared to be uprooted and also was lying in the street.
A sedan, which came to rest facing east, appeared to have significant front-end damage. Police officers could be seen speaking with the man believed to be the driver of the vehicle. Officers also were observed searching the inside of the car.
Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer said that the sedan, driven by Brian Martin, 35, of Norfolk was southbound on Square Turn Boulevard when it left the roadway and struck a light pole on the west side of the street.
Martin was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, Bauer said. He was transported to the Norfolk City Jail and released on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond.
Bauer said that nobody was injured.
Nebraska Public Power District also responded to the scene.
Updated Sept. 7 at 8:57 a.m.
Original story posted Sept. 6 at 4:56 p.m.
